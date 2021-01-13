Margie L. (Spangler) Stover

Margie L. Stover, 92, of Walton, passed away at 2:30 a.m. Sunday, January 10, 2021 at Golden Living Sycamore Village in Kokomo. She was born September 18, 1928 in Cincinnati, Ohio to Walter and Stella (Heavener) Spangler. She married Lloyd L. Stover on February 18, 1956 in Kokomo. Lloyd preceded her in death on June 13, 2015.
Margie was a homemaker and owned and operated along with her husband, Stover Produce Farm, between Galveston and Walton for many years. She was a 1946 graduate of Kokomo High School and member of the Order of the Eastern Star #89 in Kokomo. She was active in the Rainbow Girls and Job’s Daughters for many years. She enjoyed working alongside her husband with their produce farm and greeting customers at the produce stand. She loved spending time with her children and grandchildren.
Surviving family include her son and daughter-in-law, David and Denise Stover, Galveston, and her daughter Joyce Bower of Galveston. Surviving grandchildren include, Chelsea (Bryce) McDonald, Jillian (Luke) Shideler, Riley Bower, Ryne (Amanda) Stover, Jake Stover and Ty Stover. She is also survived by three great-grandchildren, Deacon McDonald, Maelee McDonald and Mason Shidler. She is preceded in death by her parents and husband Lloyd.
Private family services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Thursday, January 14, 2021 at Murray Weaver Funeral Home in Galveston. Burial will follow at South Union Cemetery in Howard County. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to the Lewis Cass Athletic Fund in Care of Greg Marschand, 6422 E. St. Rd. 218, Walton, IN. 46994. Murray Weaver Funeral Home in Galveston has been entrusted with arrangements. www.murrayweaverfuneralhome.com
