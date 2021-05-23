Margarito Herrera

Margarito Blanco Herrera, 76, Kokomo, IN passed away on May 21, 2021 surrounded by his family. He was born on May 24, 1944 in Matamoros, Mexico the son of Antonio and Guadalupe (Blanco) Herrera. He loved to work and enjoyed his work at Miller Pipeline for over 30 years. His priority was always taking care of his family and he was an extremely hard worker. He loved animals and children.
He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Sophia; and grandson, Adam.
Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife, Juana; children, Mary (Raul) Romero, Marisela (Keith) Peperak, Emma (John) Padgett, Jose (Jennifer Mayfield) Herrera; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, friends and relatives.
Funeral services will be 2:00 pm Tuesday, May 25, 2021 at Sunset Memory Garden Funeral Home 2097 West Alto Road Kokomo, Indiana 46902. Visitation will be 12:00 - 2:00 pm Tuesday, May 25, 2021 at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Sunset Memory Garden Cemetery. Online guest book at www.sunsetmemorygarden.com.