Margaret May "Granny" Smith

Margaret M. “Granny” Smith, 93, Floral City, Florida, passed away Saturday, July 10, 2021, at Oakhill Hospital in Brooksville, Florida. She was born August 7, 1927, in Logansport, IN, the daughter of the late Oscar Starr Piercy & Elsie (Blanche) Simpson. On November 8, 1946, in Logansport, IN, she married Lowell Wayne Smith ("Papa") who preceded her in death on August 9, 2015.
Margaret worked for Dr. Glendenning and hauled trailers with PaPa for Forest River. She enjoyed knitting, flower gardening, crocheting, painting, coloring, and ceramics. Margaret also enjoyed mushrooming, fishing in Canada and spending time with family and friends. She was a member of Upper Deer Creek Church, Beta Sigma Phi Sorority.
Margaret is survived by her daughter, Pam (Joel) Hodges; grandchildren, Grady (Jaime) Smith, Noah (Sarah) Hodges, Gavin (Callie Yax) Smith, Joe (Natalie) Hodges and Garrett Smith, along with 10 great-grandchildren; siblings, Jack (Patsy) Piercy, Sandy Preston and Rex (Debbye) Piercy.
Margaret was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Lowell; and sons, Bradley Wayne Smith and Michael Harold Smith.
Funeral service will be held at 11:00 am Tuesday, July 20, 2021, at Upper Deer Creek Church, 5019 E. County Road 1400 S., Galveston, IN 46932, with Pastor Mark Davis officiating. Burial will follow in Center Cemetery. Friends are invited to visit with the family on Monday from 4-7 pm at the church. Contributions may be made in Margaret's memory to Upper Deer Creek Church. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.stoutandson.com.
