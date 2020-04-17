Margaret "Maggie" Ellen (Henderson) Caldwell

Margaret “Maggie” Ellen Henderson was born in Toledo, Ohio, February 6, 1943, the daughter of Kenneth Nelson Henderson and Geraldine Louis (Petros) Henderson Raines. She passed from this life at home, Easter Sunday, April 12, 2020; surrounded by her immediate family.

Maggie was married to Donald Schorm in 1965, and they had two children, Fredrick and Sabrina. Donald passed away in 1978, and Maggie was left to raise her two children by herself. She was devastated after Donald’s death, but was a great single mom to her children in the late-1970s. She met her second husband, Ronald Caldwell at work, and they married in 1981.

She attended classes at Indiana University-Purdue Extension after high school, then began working at Delphi Electronics in Kokomo. She was always eager to pitch-in to help; spending time at the American Red Cross and St. Joan of Arc Church and School over the years. Maggie won the American Red Cross Award for Volunteerism and never missed a chance to donate blood. She was very excited to retire in 1993 at the young age of 50!! Retirement allowed her to spend precious time with her grandchildren, travel, and practice her poetry.

Maggie was a passionate gardener and especially loved her exotic varieties of hostas and lilies. She enjoyed bird watching; always amazed by the acrobatics of all of her little critters around her patio. She so enjoyed playing games – euchre, cribbage, canasta, bridge, board games, card games – she would wear out her family wanting to play! She and her first husband, Don, spent many days fishing together or weekends at the camper; eventually she became a great golfer with the encouragement of her second husband, Ron.

In her younger days, she was taught to cook and bake. She loved taking holiday pastry trays to her friends and neighbors! When she got a bit older, she took flower arranging classes, and made the most beautiful flower arrangements. She also took cake decorating classes and was able to make cakes for all her grandchildren’s birthdays. When her children were young, she spent many hours as their seamstress making their clothes.

Maggie was part of the Kokomo High School class of 1961 and would light up every time she spoke about the boys’ basketball team winning the state championship that year and her many memories with friends. She continued to maintain these life-long friendships by meeting for lunch multiple times monthly with either her close personal classmates or her large group of 30 ladies who all graduated together.

Maggie passed away from cancer, but she always had a smile throughout her journey. Her laughter was powerful and will be greatly missed.

She is survived by her children, Fredrick (Amy) Schorm, and Sabrina Schorm; a sister, Elizabeth Karavitis; step-children, Brad (Dana) Caldwell, and Debbie (Steve) Eytchison; and her grandchildren, Sophia Moore, Isabel Moore, Tyler Schorm, Madisyn Schorm, Chris Caldwell, and Evan Caldwell.

Margaret was proceeded in death by her first husband, Donald Schorm; her second husband, Ronald Caldwell; her parents; and her brother, Robert Henderson.

Due to current event restrictions, a private service will be conducted at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, Kokomo, by Rev. Fr. Matthew Arbuckle, Saturday April 18, 2020. Private burial will follow in Sunset Memory Garden Cemetery, Kokomo.

Memorial contributions, in memory of Margaret, may be made to St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church or St. Vincent Cancer Center Kokomo.

The family would like to thank Brandi, Anna, and her circle of close girlfriends and neighbors, who surrounded her with love, care, and friendship; as well as Care Hospice for the tender hands that helped her pass peacefully. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.