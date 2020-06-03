Margaret Louise (Vandergriff) Collins

Margaret Louise Collins, 88, Kokomo, passed away at 12:58 pm Sunday, May 31, 2020, at North Woods Village in Kokomo. She was born October 31, 1931, in Knoxville, Tennessee, the daughter of the late William F. & Aleta “Dollie” (Hart) Vandergriff. On September 29, 1962, in Kokomo, she married William Collins who preceded her in death May 18, 1969.
Margaret worked for AVI Food Service at Chrysler, retiring in 1997 after 30 years of service. She attended Calvary Church in Kokomo, and was a former member of the Order of the Eastern Star in Russiaville.
Margaret is survived by her daughter, Kimberly Louise Wood; grandchildren, Robert Martinez, David Martinez, Maria Martinez, and Jeremy Martinez, along with 3 great-grandchildren; siblings, Ray Travis (Becky) Vandergriff, Kokomo, Don (Linda) Vandergriff, Greentown, Patricia (Jim) Stegall, Mariville, TN, Cartha (Jim) Tiller, Knoxville, TN, and Frances (Howard) Lee, Oak Ridge, TN, along with several nieces and nephews.
Margaret was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; and her sister, Bertha Wohlford.
Funeral service will be held at 1:30 pm Friday, June 5, 2020, at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, Jefferson Street Chapel, 414 W. Jefferson Street. Burial will follow in Sunset Memory Garden Cemetery. Friends are invited to visit with the family from 4-7 Thursday at the funeral home. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.
