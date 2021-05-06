Margaret L. Barnes, 76, of Kokomo, Indiana passed away May 4, 2021. She was born on May 11, 1944 in Kokomo the daughter of William and Margaret (Stanley) Walker. She worked at GM for 30 years as well as St. Joe's Hospital for 9 years as an aide. Margaret loved to bake cakes, garden, and watching her children and grandchildren play sports. She had a very large collection of cookie jars and enjoyed painting. She was also very well known for her cooking skills.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, John Walker; sister-in-law, Karen Walker.
Left to cherish her memory is her husband of 57 years, Daniel Barnes; children, Ken (Geri) Barnes, Ron (LeAnn) Barnes, Tim (Tresa) Barnes; grandchildren, Josh Smith, Tyler (Amie) Barnes, Jake (Matt Moore) Barnes, Logan (Maria) Barnes, Mackenzie Barnes, Kylee Barnes; great-grandchildren, Emerson, Belle, Rory, and Margo Barnes.
Funeral services will be 2:00 pm Saturday, May 8, 2021 at Sunset Memory Garden Funeral Home 2097 West Alto Road Kokomo, Indiana 46902. Visitation will be Saturday, May 8, 2021 at the funeral home from 12:00 pm - 2:00 pm. Burial will follow at Sunset Memory Garden Cemetery. Online guest book at www.sunsetmemorygarden.com.