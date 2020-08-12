Margaret Joan “Marge” Brown, 90, Kokomo, passed away August 7, 2020, at Bloom of Kokomo. She was born February 4, 1930, in Kokomo, the daughter of the late Ancil & Hildred (Ross) Daly. She was married to Kenneth Lee Brown and he preceded her in death on June 20, 1987. She then was married to F. Leon Teegarden who preceded her in death on April 19, 1990. She then married Kenneth Leldon Brown who preceded her in death on November 22, 2010.
Marge worked for Sears and Montgomery Wards. She was a member of the Elks Ladies Auxiliary, and life member of both the American Legion Ladies Auxiliary and the Eastern Star. She was also a past member of the Kokomo Art Association. Marge enjoyed all forms of art and interior design. She loved to play Euchre and Gin Rummy.
Marge is survived by her children, Joan K. “Joni” (Gary) Walls, and Mitchell L. Brown (Debbie Kennedy); daughter-in-law, Carole Brown; grandchildren, Kelley J. Brown (Nate Wilson), and Jacob A. Walls; and great-grandson, Wade Wilson.
Marge was preceded in death by her parents; 3 husbands; son, Wayne A. Brown; 2 sisters and 2 brothers; and grandson, Gabe Walls.
Marge’s funeral service will be held jointly with a memorial service for her grandson, Gabriel Walls, at 3:00 pm Saturday, August 15, 2020, at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo, with Rev. Michael Deutsch officiating. Burial will follow in Albright Cemetery. Friends are invited to visit with the family from 1-3 pm Saturday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Marge’s memory to Bona Vista. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.
