Margaret E (Vore) Dunkel

Margaret E. Dunkel, 93, of Walton, passed away peacefully at her home at 7:30 p.m. Monday, July 20, 2020. She was born May 13, 1927 in Logansport. She married Junior Gene Dunkel on December 28, 1945 and he preceded her in death on December 15, 2017.
Margaret retired from General Tire in Logansport with 31 years’ service. She was a member of the Walton United Methodist Church and the Walton American Legion Women’s Auxiliary. She enjoyed playing golf in her younger years and genuinely loved people.
She is survived by her son, Robert (Tammy) Dunkel and daughter Teresa Cook. Surviving grandchildren include, Candi Wake, Brian (Deborah) Cook and Mark (Ana) Dunkel. Also surviving are her great grandchildren, Leah and Brian Nicklaus, Ashley and Mike O’Brien, Nathan Cook, Dyson and Hannah Wake, Emily Wake, Nicole and Sofia Dunkel, Kyle Reaves and Chloe Fletcher and great great grandchildren, Colton, Hudson, Grayson and Easton Nicklaus and Ava Tonelete. She is preceded in death by her parents and husband Gene.
No services are planned at this time. Murray Weaver Funeral Home in Galveston has been entrusted with arrangements. www.murrayweaverfuneralhome.com
