Margaret Baity

Margaret Elizabeth Baity, 76, of Kokomo, Indiana passed away on January 30, 2021. She was born on August 10, 1944 in Logansport, Indiana the daughter of Merle and Dorothy (Elliott) Rutledge.
Margaret was a salutatorian graduate of Coal Creek Central High School and Purdue University with a Master's Degree in Home Economics. She taught and judged 4-H projects and cookbook contests. Margaret also taught computer classes and was IT support at Howard Community Hospital. She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Kokomo where she taught Sunday school. She enjoyed working on family history for herself and others.
Surviving relatives include two sons and three daughters, Tim Baity (Fran); Kris Baity (Rosalva); Jennifer Vernon (Shane); Elizabeth Douglass (Glenn); Megan Moon; sister, Anne Jones (Steve); twelve grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.
She was preceded by her parents, her biological father Harry Button, Jr., brother David Rutledge and a granddaughter Jessica Baity.
Funeral services will be 1:00 PM Thursday, February 4, 2021 at Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints 332 Center Road, Kokomo, Indiana 46902. Burial will follow at Mt. Hope Cemetery Logansport, Indiana. Visitation will be Wednesday, February 3, 2021 at Sunset Memory Garden Funeral Home. Online guest book at www.sunsetmemorygarden.com.