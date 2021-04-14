Margaret Ann (Tucker) Lawrence

Margaret Ann Lawrence, 67, Kokomo, passed away at 4:02pm, Monday, April 12, 2021. She was born in Warren, MI on October 20, 1953 to Charles and Martha (Gilliland) Tucker. She married William Lawrence on December 24, 1993 and he survives.
Margaret worked as bartender and cook for the Red Dog Saloon, but was known to be a jack of all trades. She enjoyed playing darts and helped organize a dart league at the saloon. She also enjoyed organizing cassino bus trips, bowling, golfing, dancing, listening to country western music and going to George Strait concerts.
Along with her husband of 27 years, Margaret is survived by her children, Daniel (Charlene) Mayfield, Teresa Mayfield, Heather Mayfield; stepchildren, Whitney Toth and Brigg (Kiomara) Lawrence; sisters, Elizabeth Vintson and Audrey Motes; fourteen grandchildren and four great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Charles Larry Tucker.
A family celebration of life will be held at a later of date. Arrangements are with Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory. Messages of condolence may be left at www.shirleyandstout.com.
