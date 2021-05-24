Margaret A. Off

Margaret Ann Off, 88 of Tipton died Friday evening, May 21, 2021 at Wellbrooke of Kokomo. Margaret was born in Elwood on June 3, 1932 and had lived in Elwood for 22 years and Sharpsville for 18 years. Her parents were Hansel W. & Mary M. (Larimore) Smith. She married George E. Off on July 4, 1953 he survives. They enjoyed 67 years of marriage.
Margaret was a farm wife for many years and had worked at First National Bank in Elwood, and Sharpsville and Tri-Central School cafeterias. She was a graduate of Elwood High School in 1950 and a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Elwood and the Presbyterian Women. She enjoyed helping with Bible School and Church Bazaars. Margaret enjoyed crafts, crocheting and reading. She was the primary caregiver to her husband for the last 25 years.
Survivors besides her husband include two children, Nancy Silvey and husband Rick, Tipton and Ed Off and wife Laura, Sharpsville; two sisters, Joanna Etchison and husband Duane, Elwood and Martha Henson and husband Stephen of Ohio and one brother-in-law, Roger Roe.
She is also survived by four grandchildren, Bryce Silvey and wife Miranda, Tipton, Andrea Wesner and husband Andy, Tipton, Natosha Woods and husband Matt, Kokomo and Jonathan Off and wife Elaine, Greentown; nine great-grandchildren, Brynn Silvey, Ella Silvey, Ethan Sizelove, Abigail Wesner, Zayne Wesner, Ian Woods, Hannah Woods, Camden Woods and Weston Off.
Margaret was preceded in death by one sister, Katherine Roe, and one brother, Richard Smith and his wife Jetta.
Margaret’s funeral service will be at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, May 26 at Young-Nichols Funeral Home with Pastor Doug Slack presiding. Burial will follow in Fairview Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. Wednesday until the time of the service.
Memorials may be made to the Tipton County Foundation, 1020 W. Jefferson Street, Tipton, Indiana, 46072 to support local trails or Phi Beta Psi.