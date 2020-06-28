Marcus Carey Ward, 47, Kokomo, passed away June 25, 2020, in the Emergency Room at St. Vincent Hospital in Kokomo. He was born May 22, 1973, in Lansing, Kansas, the son of Carey R. & Susan D. (Carlson) Ward. On August 10, 1996, in Proctor, Minnesota, he married Rebecca M. “Becky” Bijold and she survives.
Marcus was a 1991 graduate of Kokomo High School. He earned a BS (2006) and an MA (2009) in Business Management from Indiana Wesleyan University. Marcus worked the last 22 years for Haynes International where he was a supervisor. He enjoyed playing golf and was passionate about youth sports, coaching Pall Football, baseball and softball. He was the assistant coach for the Kokomo High School Girls Softball team for the last 7 years. Marcus also enjoyed serving as a youth mentor, being a father figure to kids that didn’t have a father in their lives. He shared his love of family with the many kids that spent time at the family’s home.
Along with his wife Becky, Marcus is survived by his children, Paige Ward, Alex Ward, and Jacob Ward; his parents, Carey and Susan Ward; sister, Cheryl Stonebraker and her children, Seth, Sarah and Samantha; mother-in-law, Nina Bijold; sister-in-law, Gwen Bijold; and his brother-in-law, Mike Bijold and his children, Kyle, Madison and Amanda.
Marcus was preceded in death by his father-in-law, Tom Bijold.
A memorial service will be held at 4:00 pm Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at Main Street United Methodist Church, 830 S. Main Street, Kokomo, with Pastor Jerry Ausbrook officiating. Friends are invited to visit with the family from 2-4 pm Wednesday at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Marcus’ memory to establish an educational fund for his children. Contributions may be mailed to Becky Ward, c/o Shirley & Stout Funeral Homes, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo, IN 46902. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.
