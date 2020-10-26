Marcia L. Carter, 69 of Galveston, passed away at her home Saturday, October 24, 2020. She was born November 30, 1950 in Kokomo to Harry and Catherine (LaFever) Tusing.
Marcia worked at St. Joseph Hospital in Kokomo as a nurse’s aide for several years. She enjoyed gardening, flowers, collecting antiques and especially spending time with her grandkids.
Surviving family include her children, Tara (Randy) Ault, Galveston and Todd Mitchell (Jess) Horner of Bowling Green, KY. She is also survived by grandchildren, Tyler (Hannah) Ault, Collin (Emily) Ault and Nathan Horner. She is also survived by one brother, Tom (Joanie) Tusing of Kokomo and significant other, Billy Carter of Texas. She was preceded in death by her parents.
In keeping with her wishes, no services are scheduled at this time. Murray Weaver Funeral Home in Galveston has been entrusted with arrangements. www.murrayweaverfuneralhome.com
