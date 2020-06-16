Marcia H. (Attebery) Zook

Marcia H. Zook, 78, of Galveston, passed away at 11:20 p.m. Saturday, May 23, 2020 at her home. She was born May 8, 1942 in Elgin, IL to Raymond F. and Olivene (James) Attebery. She married John L. Zook on Feb. 3, 1961 in Galveston and he survives.
Marcia retired from Delco Electronics with 30 years’ service. She was a member of the Galveston United Methodist Church and enjoyed traveling, spending time with her friends on breakfast outings on Tuesday mornings, and was an avid reader.
She is survived by husband John, and her children, Linda (Darrell) Junker of Galveston John W. Zook of Galveston; and Jann (Joe) Buttermore of Waterloo. Surviving grandchildren include, Megan Overstreet, Michael Birden, Adam (Stephanie) Junker, Robbie (Erica) Overstreet, Gracie Zook, Spencer (Katie) Buttermore, Cameron Buttermore and Nathen Zook. She is also survived by four great grandchildren, Michael, Audrey, Sidney and Jackson and one sister, Annette Sullivan. She is preceded in death by her parents, daughter, Karen Birden and one brother Raymond Attebery.
Private graveside services will be held on Friday, May 29, 2020 at the Galveston Cemetery with Pastor David Duke officiating. In memory of Marcia, memorial contributions may be given to the Galveston United Methodist Church or the Galveston Vol. Fire Dept. Murray Weaver Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements. www.murrayweaverfuneralhome.com
To send flowers to Marcia's family, please visit our floral store.