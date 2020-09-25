Marcella S. “Marcie” Cox, 59, Kokomo, passed away at 8:37 am Friday, August 14, 2020, at Waterford Place Health Campus in Kokomo. She was born September 28, 1960, the daughter of the late Thomas & Helen (Cunningham) Cox.
Marcie graduated from Satellite Beach High School in Satellite, Florida. She was an avid sports fan who loved watching golf and basketball. She also enjoyed watching Michigan State and the LSU Tigers play. Marcie enjoyed arts, crafts, Bingo, cooking and time spent with family and friends.
Marcie was preceded in death by her parents; and brother, Clay F. Cox.
A memorial service for Marcie will be held at 1:00 pm Monday, September 28, 2020, at Bon Air Church of the Nazarene, 2419 N. Locke Street, Kokomo, with Pastor Sharon Reed officiating. Friends are invited to visit with the family from 11 am – 1 pm Monday at the church. Shirley & Stout Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.
