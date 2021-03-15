Marcella "Marcie" M Ramberger, 81, passed away on March 10, 2021, in Indianapolis, IN, surrounded by her family. She was born on March 1, 1940, to Glen and Rachel McKinney, in Kokomo.
Marcella was a longtime member of The Alligator’s Club, and in her younger years she enjoyed conversing on the CB radio. One of her favorite pastimes was cooking and sharing her food with others. Marcella loved to share her mother’s family recipes with her children, but she seldom measured anything! She embraced the fact that after her passing her children would need to retain her knowledge to pass on to their families. Especially her homemade chicken and noodles, potato soup, and ham salad. She loved to teach her children and grandchildren her cooking abilities and referred to this as “making memories!” In the past, she really enjoyed hosting cookouts, Sunday dinners, and holiday celebrations.
In her recent years she liked to cook and share with her neighbors. She had kind neighbors and enjoyed giving back to them. She never let anyone go without a holiday meal, even if she didn’t know them. There were no strangers to her; she always said, “don’t let one hand know what the other hand is doing.” This was her way of saying help others without seeking recognition. She took pride in looking and dressing youthful. She was known for her iconic custom-made fancy eyeglasses. She didn’t reveal her real age to her grandchildren until her 80th birthday. This was her long-time joke with her grandchildren. She was very knowledgeable on many topics and referred to herself as “the know stuff lady.”
Marcie retired from Chrysler.
She is preceded in death by her parents; stepfather, Paul Ratcliff; two sons, William Jr and Brent Ramberger; her brother, Joseph F Harris, Sr; and her sister, Agnes Maxine Clark.
Left on this side of eternity to love and remember Marcella are her children, Kim Dean, Sue Craft (Philip), Scotty Ramberger, Margaret Ramberger, and Heather Shaffer (Brent); 14 grandchildren, and several great-grandchildren.
Services for Marcie will be at 1pm on Thursday, March 18 at Ellers Mortuary Webster St Chapel. Friends and family may gather for a time of visitation on Wednesday, March 17 from 4-8pm and for an hour prior to the service on Thursday. Marcie will be laid to rest at Kokomo Memorial Park.