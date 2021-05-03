Marceita Wolf died at her home in Kokomo, IN on May 7, 2020. She was born in Kokomo on June 28,1942 to Albert and Wilma (Prifogle) Kennedy. She graduated from Northwestern High School in 1960 and Indiana University in 1978. She started out with her own beauty shop; later was lab manager at the Sycamore Medical Center/Burlington Clinic, and finally, facilitated the breast cancer support groups at Howard Community Hospital. She was a member of Christ Lutheran Church on Zartman in Kokomo.
She is survived by her husband of 44 years, George C. Wolf; daughters, Deb (Gail) Click of Columbus, OH and Angela (Jim) Kinch of Huntington, IN; step-children, Charles Wolf, Sharon Wolf, Sarah Hanaway, and Laura Langkop; and multiple step-grandchildren and great grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers Richard, Dean, and Tom Kennedy.
At the time of Marceita’s death, the nation was in lockdown due to Covid. The family wanted to wait until it was safer to gather. As we approach the one-year anniversary of her death, we are having a Celebration of Life open house. Please join us at the Kokomo Country Club on Saturday, May 8, 2021, between the hours of 1-3 p.m. We request visitors follow mask and spacing guidelines. In lieu of flowers, we request donations be made to the Howard Regional Health Foundation Oncology Fund, 3548 S. Lafountain, Kokomo, IN, 46902. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.stoutandson.com.
To send flowers to Marceita's family, please visit our floral store.