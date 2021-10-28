Manuel Ramos, 50, Kokomo, passed away at 2:09 am Thursday October 21, 2021, at Franciscan Health Hospital. He was born on June 23, 1971, in Tipton, he was the son of Jesse E. Ramos and Oralia (Resendez) Ramos Lyle.
Manuel attended Tri-Central High School and earned his associate degree in Automotive Technology from Ivy Tech. He worked as a mechanic for the City of Kokomo. He enjoyed fishing, working on cars, and tinkering on his truck. He also enjoyed hanging out with his friends and playing tabletop role playing games.
Manuel is survived by his mother, Oralia Lyle; daughter, Emma Ramos; fiancé, Krista Heinemann; siblings, Jesse “Gene” (Norma) Ramos Jr., Paula (Javier) Sandoval, Adam (Sonja) Ramos, Oralia (Don) McCoy, Ricardo (Susan) Ramos, Rudy (Kristin Gonzalez) Ramos and Margaret (Ghassan) Mohamed; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, Jesse Ramos Sr.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1:00 pm Friday, October 29, 2021, at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 1229 N. Washington St. with Rev. Fr. Christopher Shocklee the celebrant. Burial will follow in Albright Cemetery. Friends may visit with the family from 4 pm – 7 pm Thursday October 28, 2021, at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Rd. Memorial contributions may be made to help the family with final expenses in C/O Shirley & Stout Funeral Home. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.