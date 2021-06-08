Malaysia La’Zhae Broomfield-Gee, precious baby girl of Malikah Moore and Defantae Broomfield-Gee was born into the arms of angels May 30, 2021 at 10:52 am at Ascension St. Vincent Hospital in Kokomo, IN. Born at 33 weeks she weighed 4 lbs and was 17 1/2 inches long. Malaysia was very loved and touched many lives. Our little angel will never be forgotten, and we will be reunited one day in Heaven. Sometimes, it is the smallest things that take up the most room in our hearts.

In addition to her parents, she is survived by Maternal Grandparents-Mistie Moore (Barry Johnson) and Donald (Anne) Weatherly, Jr.; Paternal Grandparents- Kenneth (Melodie) Gee; Great Grandparents-Rev. Al (Julia) Green, Emma Weatherly, and Velma Broomfield; Great Great Grandparents-Sharon Boyce, Less (Seclinda) Moore all of Marion, IN. Uncles-Xavion Moore-Johnson, Dontae Weatherly, Devin Weatherly, Kenneth Broomfield, Dequantae Broomfield-Gee, John Broomfield, and TieShawn Broomfield all of Marion. Aunts-Donesha Rice of Kokomo, IN, Alicia Weatherly of Marion, IN, Gene Broomfield of Indianapolis, IN.; Special Aunt-Shantell Davis, and the many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins of Mailkah and Defantae.

She was greeted in Heaven by several relatives.

Malikah and Defantae would like to personally thank the nurses of Ascension St. Vincent Birthing Center-Jessica, Rhea, Amy, and Kayla and Shirley & Stout Funeral Homes & Crematory for all their love, compassion, support, and services during this very tough time. We will be forever grateful.

There will be no visitation. Service will be June 11, 2021 at 11:00 am at Grant Memorial Park Chapel officiated by Rev. Al C. Green. Funeral services entrusted to Shirley & Stout Funeral Homes & Crematory, Kokomo, IN. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.