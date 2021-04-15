Yolanda Mae Keller entered into her eternal reward at the age of 82 in Kokomo, IN on 4/14/2021 after an extended illness. She was born on July 11, 1938 to Johnny and Ruth (Scales) Mann in Indianapolis, IN.
Mae married Lawrence A. Keller, Sr. on February 21, 1959 in Wabash, IN and they were married for 49 years. She retired after 30 years at General Motors in Kokomo. In past years, she was in the church choir and a Sunday school teacher at Zion Tabernacle in Kokomo. She was a member of Southside Apostolic Church in Kokomo and enjoyed collecting bird figurines and spending time with her family.
Mae is preceded in death by her parents, husband, daughter: Annette Keller, brother: Kenneth Mann and sister: June Eubank.
Surviving are her children: Lawrence A. Keller, Jr. (Carolyn), Pamela G. Craig (Douglas), Mona M. Tate, grandchildren: Randall Keller, Bethany Rohrer, Chris Baker, Lauren Lucas, Ethan Craig, Andrew Craig, Abigail Craig, Nathan Tate and Jacob Tate and 7 great grandchildren.
Visitation hours are at Sunset Memory Gardens in Kokomo at 12-2pm and the service at 2pm on 4/20/2021 with Rev. Melvin Kuntzman officiating.
Many thanks to the staff at Kokomo Place and SouthernCare Hospice for taking care of our mother in her final days.