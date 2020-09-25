MaDonna Lee Campbell, 88, of Kokomo, Indiana passed away on September 23, 2020 at Aperion Care in Kokomo, IN.
MaDonna was born in Burlington, IN on April 22, 1932 to Clyde and Louise (Shirar) Hicks. She married George Campbell in 1963 and Patrick Wayne Hanna in 2014.
She worked as a secretary at Delco Radio and for may years was a Realtor in Kokomo for Fortune Management.
MaDonna was a snowbird and wintered in St. Petersburg, FL and in the summer at her cottage in Monticello, IN. She loved to take cruises, travel and gardening.
Preceding her in death were husband George Campbell, son Rodney Campbell, daughter, Lesa Smith, her parents, a sister Carolyn Forkner and nephew Mike Forkner.
Surviving is husband Patrick Wayne Hanna, granddaughter Stephanie Fanning (Jason); great granddaughter Adalyn Fanning; sister Theresa Opelt-Knight, brother-in-law Don Knight, nephews KJ Andrews, Scott Opelt, and niece Kelly Andrews.
Funeral services will be 11:30 AM Monday, September 28, 2020 at Sunset Memory Garden Mausoleum Chapel of Peace 2097 West Alto Road Kokomo, Indiana 46902.