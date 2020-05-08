Madonna Faye Frazier, 92, Kokomo, passed away at 9:55 am Tuesday, May 5, 2020, at Primrose Retirement Community in Kokomo. She was born April 18, 1928, in Indianapolis, the daughter of the late Emmett V. & Lola B. (Campbell) Alexander. On December 26, 1950, she married John L. “Jack” Frazier in the Seventh Christian Church in Indianapolis, who preceded her in death on July 9, 2011.
Madonna was a 1946 graduate of Shortridge High School in Indianpolis. She attended Indiana University School of Education earning a BS degree in 1950, later teaching in the Indianapolis Public School System for 6 years, while her husband completed medical school in the field of Internal Medicine.
Madonna received a Master’s degree from IU in Special Education with a reading endorsement in order to be more qualified to help challenged students. She worked at Indian Heights Elementary School, Taylor School and supported all Literacy programs and Book Buddy programs in Kokomo.
Madonna is survived by her son, John Alexander Frazier.
Madonna was preceded in death by her parents; and her husband.
A private family committal will be held in Sunset Memory Garden Cemetery, Chapel of Love Mausoleum. Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory has been entrusted with arrangements. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.
To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Madonna Faye Frazier, please visit our floral store.