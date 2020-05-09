Lynne Hayes

Lynne Ellen Hayes, 52, went home to be with the Lord, surrounded by her loved ones, on May 6th, 2020 at 10:42 pm, at her residence. She was born on November 6, 1967 in Kokomo to Charles "Chuck" Yard and Louise (Mendoza) Newell. Lynne married Rick Hayes on September 3, 1991, and he survives.
Lynne fought a battle with cancer for three years and is now at peace. Lynne was a loving mother to four children, devoted housewife, and wonderful person. She loved to spend time at the ballpark in the concession stand while her husband coached ball. She loved to see her children laughing and acting silly together. She was devoted to her family and building a loving home and caring for her family. She loved her grandchildren more than anything and spent many hours spoiling them and loving on them. She was a strong woman who fought with grace and dignity and will be missed and loved.
She leaves behind her family, her loving husband Rick Hayes of 28 years; three daughters, Kayla Hayes, Christina Mendoza Scully, and Kasey Calvin; three sons, Ricky Hayes, Nicolas Scully, and Matthew Bagby; grandchildren, Azariah Hayes, Bradyn Scully, Lilah Scully, Jackson Tillery, and Lilly Tillery; mother, Louise (Ron) Newell; father, Chuck (Carol) Yard; mother in law, Delores Hayes; siblings, Denise Hutchinson, Alicia (Bill) Gosney, Mary Lanning, Ben (Judy) Yard, Kenny (Judith) Yard, Michelle Aldridge, and Kevin Yard; sister in law, Barbie Hayes and Angie Hayes; nieces and nephews, Brittany (Gage) Lidy, Kyra (Stephan) Polk, Audrianna Glenn, Whittni Hayes, Tony Hayes, T.J. (Erroll) Howard, Ryan Howard, Trista Jackson, Jolene Yard, Brandon Yard, Jeremy (Cayla) Yard, Miranda Yard, Teric Yard, Braxton Yard, and Nicole (TJ) Yard; great nieces, Ahnesty Carr, Baby M, and Haizleigh Lidy; Special family, Ashley Dillman, Aariel Forkner, Chad (Raecheal) Walker, and Frankie Marie (Nash) Whitaker.
Preceded in death by father-in-law, Richard “Dick” Hayes and nephew, Kevin Yard.
Services will be announced at a later date.