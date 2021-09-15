Surrounded by the love of her family, Lynn M. Ramer, 61, of Logansport, peacefully passed away at 5:11 p.m. Sunday, September 12, 2021, at Community North Hospital in Indianapolis. She was born December 16, 1959, in Logansport to Robert K. and Patsy L. (Slusher) Ramer.
Lynn was a board-certified, highly skilled dental hygienist in Kokomo and the surrounding area for the past 35 years. In addition to her job, she served as past President and Board Member for the Indiana Dental Hygienists’ Association(IDHA) as well as past President and Board Member for the American Dental Hygiensts’ Association(ADHA). Lynn was passionate about her career, serving her clients and advocating for her profession. She was very dedicated to her patients as well as the importance of their health. The love and support of her patients was critical during her battle with cancer. She looked forward to helping them every day! Outside of work, she loved traveling, reading, listening to live music, great wine and gardening. She was also a wonderful aunt to all of her nieces, nephews and many other children and kids in her life.
Surviving family include her parents, Bob and Patsy Ramer of Walton, her siblings, Julia K. (John) Richards of Carmel, and Mike (Linda) Ramer of Kokomo. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life service for Lynn will be held at 3:00 p.m. Friday, September 17, 2021, at Murray Weaver Funeral Home in Galveston with Pastor Bill Collins officiating. A private committal of her ashes will be held at a later date. Visitation for family and friends will be held from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. Friday prior to services at the Funeral Home. At the family’s request, face masks will be required for anyone attending visitation or funeral services.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Lynn Ramer Memorial Fund in care of Community State Bank in Walton, Indiana. These funds will be utilized to establish scholarships for future Dental Hygienist. Envelopes will also be provided at the funeral home. Murray Weaver Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements. www.murrayweaverfuneralhome.com