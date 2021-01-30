Lynn Ann (Mitzler) Dewhurst

Lynn Ann Dewhurst, 62, of Kokomo, peacefully passed away on Thursday, January 28, 2021, at Community Howard Regional Health with her loving family by her side. She was born September 30, 1958, in Utica, New York, to Robert and Delores (Alito) Mitzler. On August 14, 1982, she married Andrew Dewhurst, in Utica, and he survives.
Lynn graduated high school from Utica Free Academy in Utica, NY. She earned her bachelor’s degree in special education and master’s degree in reading and literacy from the State University of New York at Geneseo.
In 1985, Lynn and Andrew moved to Kokomo where they began a wonderful family of four children. Lynn loved working as a special education teacher over 25 years within Kokomo School Corporation and impacted many across the community until she retired in 2019. She developed special bonds with her students and mentored them outside of the classroom. Lynn was loved by both students and faculty alike. She also taught at Twilight School at Kokomo High School, tutored, and helped in her daughter’s 1st grade classroom.
Lynn was a selfless and loving mother and wife who always put others’ needs ahead of her own. She cherished spending quality time with her large family and was never without a laugh or smile. She loved attending their events and games as well as spending time together during the holidays. Her family attests they never played a game without their mom in attendance. Lynn will be immensely missed by her children and husband who all share a special bond of unconditional love. She held a special place in her heart for her labrador retriever, Aden. Outside of the home, she played tennis, pickleball, walked with friends and family, and met “the girls'' for lunch or coffee. She was a faithful member of St. Patrick Catholic Church and enjoyed attending adoration chapel and daily mass.
In addition to her husband, survivors include her children, Andrew (Ann) Dewhurst, Stephanie Dewhurst, Lauren (Brayden) Merrell and Christine Dewhurst; grandchildren, Ly Dewhurst and Maea Merrell; siblings, Mary Lourdes (Bernie) DePasquale, Maureen (Victor) Wroblewski and Robert (Katie) Mitzler; and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, cousins, and in-laws. She was preceded in death by her parents.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, February 2, 2021, at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 1229 N. Washington St., Kokomo, with Rev. Fr. Brian Dudzinski the celebrant. Close friends are invited to visit with the family from Noon to 1:15 p.m. on Tuesday at the church. Burial will take place at a later date in Albright Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Lynn Dewhurst Memorial Scholarship at “https://gofund.me/07770734”. Messages of condolence may be left online at “www.shirleyandstout.com”.
