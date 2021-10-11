It is with sadness that the family of Lynda S. Smith, 71, Kokomo announces her passing on October 6, 2021. She was born January 4, 1950 to Cecil & Mary (Westmoland) Crawford.
Lynda is survived by her daughter, Carolyn (Hank) Williams; grandchildren, Joseph Williams, Austin (Amber) Williams and Alyssa Williams; sisters, Gladys Bolin, Mary Louise Goggins and Shirley McClure; dear friends, Sybil Lipe, Phylis Bole and Marilynda Bennett.
Lynda was preceded in death by her brothers, Jim and Melvin Crawford; sisters, Joyce Riley and Shelby Negre.
Funeral services will be Friday, October 8, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Ellers Mortuary 3400 S. Webster Street Kokomo, IN 46902 with visitation from 10:00am until time of service.
Pastor Jeff Sexton will officiate.
Burial will be in Sunset Memory Gardens at a later date.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.ellersmortuarywebster.com for the Smith family.