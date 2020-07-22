Lyle Burkholder, 84, Decatur, Alabama, formerly of Kokomo, Indiana, passed away at 8:35 am Saturday July 18, 2020, at Decatur Health & Rehab Center. He was born January 24, 1936, in Bremen, Indiana, the son of the late Ervin & Iva (Yoder) Burkholder. On April 19, 1957 he married Clara Troyer who preceded him in death on May 14, 1993. He married Lena Kellar on January 24, 1995 and she survives.
Lyle was a carpenter and had previously worked for Jim Bagley Construction. A Godly husband, father, and grandfather he was also a member of Howard-Miami Mennonite Church and will be remembered for his kind and gentle ways. Lyle was a man of few words and seldom complained, regardless of his circumstances.
Along with his wife, Lena, Lyle is also survived by his children, Rita (Kenneth) Graber, Bunker Hill, Indiana, Kenny (Kris) Burkholder, Kokomo, Indiana, and Diane (Lynn) Graber, Bunker Hill, Indiana; siblings, Robert Burkholder, Grand Rapids, Michigan, Orval Burkholder, Goshen, Indiana, Ernie Burkholder, Pomerene, Arizona, Marty Burkholder, Phoenix, Arizona, Arlene Torkelson, Alberta, Canada, Josie Baer, Alberta, Canada, and Becky Geigley, Montrose, Colorado; grandchildren, Brad Graber, Stacy Hayes, Kimberly Eicher, Kayla Miller, Karisa Bowman, Jamie Manfred, Holly Gentile, and Jeremy Graber, along with 8 great-grandchildren; step-daughters, Linda Woodward, Debbie (Dave) Moore, and Lori (Avery) Beall; step-grandchildren, Craig, Tony, Brandy, Daniel, Kayla, Jeffrey, Bradley, Nicole, Jeremy, April, and Danielle, along with their children.
Lyle was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Verda Burkholder, Edna Mae Burkholder, and Ralph Burkholder; and step-son, Jeff Kellar.
Funeral service will be held at 1:00 pm Thursday, July 23, 2020, at Hasler & Stout Funeral Home, 112 E. Main Street, Greentown, with Lee Miller officiating. Burial will follow in Christner Cemetery. Friends are invited to visit with the family from 11-1 pm Thursday at the funeral home. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.hasler-stout.com.
