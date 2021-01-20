Lutricia Arlene “Tish” Robinson, 81, Kokomo, passed away at 3:10 p.m. on Wednesday, January 13, 2021, at Healthpark Hospital in Ft. Myers, Florida. She was born October 5, 1939, in New London, to John W. and Bernice (Kinder) Moore.
Tish graduated from Kokomo High School in 1958. She worked at Delco Electronics for thirty years, retiring on September 1, 2000. She loved reading her bible and enjoyed painting, traveling, and cheering on the Chicago Bears, Indiana Pacers, and Notre Dame football. She was also an excellent baker and cook! Tish loved her family very much and cherished spending time with her children and grandchildren. She was a supporter of the Gilead House and a member of Morningstar Church.
Survivors include her sons, Mark (Tina) Robinson and James Todd Robinson; granddaughters, Macey Robinson, Briel Robinson and Tamara Robinson; and brother, Donald (Dawn) Moore.
She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Eric Scott Robinson; daughter-in-law, Tarena Joy Robinson; and brothers, John L. Moore, Ronald W. Moore, Robert S. Moore and Michael Moore.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, January 21, 2021, at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Rd., Kokomo, with Pastor Greg Reed officiating. The service will also be webcast and will be available to view at 1 p.m. on Thursday via a link on her obituary page at www.shirleyandstout.com. Burial will follow in Crown Point Cemetery. Friends are invited to visit with the family from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday at the funeral home. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.
