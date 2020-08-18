Lutitia Lily James

Lily Lutitia "Tish" James, 84 of Kokomo, passed at 1:30pm on Sunday, August 16, 2020 at Kokomo Health Care. She was born in Marion, IN to the late Lyle and Vida (Hazzard) James on May 10, 1936.
Tish worked for Laughner's Restaurant for several years, until their closing. She worked for Arby's after Laughner's closing. Tish enjoyed being an active member with Samaritan Caregivers and was a longtime member of St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church. She looked forward to her Saturday morning trips to go shopping at Walmart.
A Graveside service for Lutitia will take place at Park Cemetery in Fairmount, IN on Friday, August 21, 2020 at 11am.