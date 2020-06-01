Luke Lee Miller, 97, Kokomo, passed away at 10:45 am Thursday May 28, 2020, at Kokomo Place. He was born June 20, 1922, in Sharps Chapel, Tennessee, the son of the late David E. & Flossie (Harvey) Miller. On November 1, 1942, in Pinehurst, North Carolina, he married Mary Frances Dunn who preceded him in death on December 7, 2013.
Luke served in the United States Army, earning the rank of SSgt. He was with the 2nd Armored Division and was in the 2nd wave at Normandy Beach on D-day. Luke supervised the kitchen and cooking staff for their division as well as serving in reconnaissance. He retired in 1985 as a job setter from Chrysler Corp, where he had served as a union steward and was an active member of UAW Local #685.
Luke was a member of Main Street United Methodist Church and helped with the cooking for funeral dinners. He was an avid walker at the mall, and loved tending to his beautiful gardens. Luke was a member of the Moose Lodge, Elks Lodge where he enjoyed ballroom dancing with his wife, Mary. He loved going to Myrtle Beach, S.C. on many annual vacations. Luke loved spending time with his family, especially his grandsons, Shawn and Scott, with whom he spent a great deal of time.
Luke is survived by his son, Jerry (Lynn) Miller; grandsons, Shawn (Bethany) Miller, and Scott (Cheryl) Miller; great-grandchildren, Wesley Miller, Alex Miller, Ashley Miller, Reegan Miller, Conall Miller, and Luke Miller.
Luke was preceded in death by his parents; wife; and 7 siblings.
A private graveside service will be held Wednesday at Sunset Memory Garden Cemetery. Shirley & Stout Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.
