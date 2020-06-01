Luke Lee Miller

I don’t know what it is about this article; we seem to have an inch of rain every time I write it. As I am writing this May 29 we just had another inch of rain. We’ve been trying to finish planting our seed-corn crop for the past two weeks between the storms. It’s been difficult to say the least. It’s only 1,500 acres but we plant it at least twice, a lot of times three times to hit the pollination window. To battle the rains we’ve been running 24 hours a day when we can go.