Lucy Marie (Bryant) Turner

Lucy Marie Turner, 84, Tipton, passed away at 3:07 pm Saturday, June 13, 2020, at her home. She was born August 3, 1935, in Kokomo, the daughter of the late Marvin & Bernice (Hunter) Bryant. On January 30, 1954, she married Coy B. Turner who preceded her in death May 15, 2010.
Marie worked for Firestone Tire Company in Noblesville for several years and the Tipton Doughnut Shop where Ann and Sally had fond memories of listening to stories from Mom and Dad. She was a member of Hobbs United Methodist Church in Hobbs, Indiana. Marie enjoyed bowling, playing cards, and an avid reader of murder mysteries and doing crossword puzzles. She was also a huge fan of the Indiana Pacers.
Marie is survived by her daughters, Ann (Paul) Frame, Martinsville, IN, Sally (Harold) Kawakami, N. Las Vegas, Nevada and Nancy (Tim) Causey, Ekin, Indiana; grandchildren, Brenton Frame, Indianapolis, Indiana, Mandy (Josh) Curry, East Orting, Washington, and Robin Yeary, Kokomo, Indiana, along with 6 great-grandchildren; and sisters, Kathy, Rose, Marcia, and Rheta.
Marie was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; and her siblings, Brenda, Jane, Mary, Danny, and Joe.
A graveside service will be held at 1:00 pm Friday, June 19, 2020, at Fairview Cemetery in Tipton. Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory has been entrusted with arrangements. Memorial contributions may be made in Lucy’s memory to the American Lung Association. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.
