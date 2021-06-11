Lucy C. “Cozie” Monize, 87, Greentown, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on Wednesday, June 9, 2021. She was born November 16, 1934 in Kokomo to Tom and Marie (Talbert) Sagarsee. On August 16, 1952 she married Alfred N. Monize who preceded her in death on April 21, 2014.
Cozie enjoyed growing and tending flowers, painting, fishing, and relaxing at the beach. Her greatest joy was her family, especially her grandchildren.
She is survived by her children, Tony (Lu Ann) Monize, Melody Sutter, and Joe (Sherry) Monize; 9 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; and 3 great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Al Monize; and 7 siblings.
Funeral services will be at 2:00 p.m. Monday, June 14, 2021 at Hasler-Stout Funeral Home, 112 East Main St, Greentown. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery. Friends may visit with the family from Noon until 2:00 p.m. Monday at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society. Messages of condolence may be left at www.hasler-stout.com.
