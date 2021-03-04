Lucian Paul Greenwald, 88, of Kokomo, passed away on Tuesday, March 2, 2021, at his residence with his family by his side. He was born on March 9, 1932 in Alliance, Ohio to the late Grant and Pauline (Lutz) Greenwald. He married Harriet (McMacken) Greenwald on August 1, 1953 at Israel's Lutheran Church in Paris, OH, and she survives.
Lucian graduated from Louisville High School in 1950. After graduation, he served in the United States Air Force for 4 years and deployed to an air base in Iceland. He was honorably discharged as a Staff Sergeant. After serving in the U.S. Air Force, Lucian worked as a service manager for the Roach-Reid Company for 40 years. After retirement, he kept active with part-time fun jobs and volunteering for Meals on Wheels in Indiana and Ohio. Lucian was a lifelong Lutheran and was a member of Christ Lutheran Church in Kokomo. He was a past member of Israel's Lutheran Church and Kountze Memorial Lutheran Church in Louisville, OH. Lucian was an uplifting and positive person, who was an avid golfer and loved being outdoors. He was a farmer at heart and he loved gardening and planting trees.
Surviving is my loving wife of 68 years, Harriet; three children, Jeffrey Greenwald, Denver, CO, Lou Ann (James) Adlon, Homeworth, OH, and Jonathan (Leslie) Greenwald, Kokomo; two grandchildren, Zachary and Zoe Greenwald, Kokomo; sister, Mary Ann Linder, Akron, OH; niece, Linda Wine, and nephew, Mark Adolff.
Preceded in death are his parents.
There will be a Celebration of Life for Lucian on Sunday, March 14, 2021 at Christ Lutheran Church, 3401 South Dixon, Kokomo. Family will have a memorial visitation from 1:00 P.M. until the time of celebration at 3:00 P.M. with The Rev. Sharon Walker officiating. Memorial contributions may be made in Lucian's memory to Christ Lutheran Church, envelopes will be provided at the church.