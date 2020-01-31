Loyd Allen Lucas

Loyd A. Lucas, 66 of Tipton died Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at I.U. Health Tipton Hospital. He was born in Tipton on December 8, 1953 to John M. & Anna L. (Carter) Lucas. On October 23, 1976 he married Susan Kay Hunter and she survives.
Loyd worked for General Motors in Kokomo for 26 years, his last position with the company was as an Insurance Coordinator before he retired in 2006. He also owned the Best Auction House in Frankfort. Loyd was a member of Family Worship Center in Kokomo. He loved playing cards, especially Texas Holdem, and games with his family. Loyd was an avid reader and loved to study, he would often play games to improve his mind. He graduated from Taylor High School in Howard County and went on to attend Purdue University at the I.U.K. campus in Kokomo. Loyd loved business and spent many hours talking to his boys about business. But most of all he was a big family man, he loved his wife, kids, grandkids, and great-granddaughter.
He is survived by his wife of 43 years Susan, children, Ed Lucas and wife Amy, Atlanta, Victor Lucas and wife Julie, Tipton, Jerimia Lucas and wife Nicole, Greentown; grandchildren, Brayden Lucas, Kelcey Myers and husband Matt, Trenton Lucas, Dylan Lucas, Noah Lucas, Connor Lucas, Austin Lucas, Kodye Lucas, Jaicee Lucas, Savannah Lucas, and Jett Lucas; a great-granddaughter, Imagine Myers. Loyd was preceded in death by three siblings, John A. Lucas, Rebecca Thompson, and Vicki Ailor.
Funeral services will be at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, February 2 at Young-Nichols Funeral Home with Ken Cockrell presiding; burial will follow at Normanda Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. until time of service on Sunday at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to Kokomo Rescue Mission, PO Box 476, Kokomo, IN 46903-4076 or American Cancer Society, 5635 West 96th Street, Suite 100, Indianapolis, Indiana 46278.