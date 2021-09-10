Lowell "Vance" Osman, age 72, of Kokomo, Indiana passed away on Monday, September 6, 2021. Lowell was born May 28, 1949 in Effingham, Illinois to the late Lowell Dean Osman and Evelyn Glenna (Klinger) Osman.
Vance retired from American Pump Repair and Services in New Palestine, Indiana. He loved the Indianapolis 500 Race. Vance enjoyed music and playing his guitar. He loved spending time at home and taking caring of his land.
Surviving are his three children, Christina (Darren) Osman, Indianapolis, Lori (Adam) Osman, Franklin, and Brooke Osman, Indianapolis; brother, Kerwin (Becky) Osman, Tennessee; and sister, Dawn (Don) Hovis, Kokomo; and nine grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
Preceded in death is the love of his life, Vicki; two brothers, Gary (Pat) Osman and Gehl Osman; and his parents.
There will be a graveside service for Vance on Thursday, September 9, at 11am (Illinois-time)/12pm (Indiana-time) at Edgewood Cemetery, Edgewood, Illinois.