Lowell E. Beck, Sr., 87, passed on October 17, 2020 at home in Kokomo, IN. He was born December 15, 1932 in Kokomo, IN to James O. Beck and Neoma R. Moorman Beck. Lowell was raised in Kokomo and received his GED while serving in the Army in 1951. He was a proud Korean War Veteran serving in the 82nd Airborne Division. Lowell married Peggy J. Browning on October 2, 1952 in High Point, NC and they had 3 children. He was a member of UAW Local 685, working at Chrysler Corporation for more than 25 years, retiring in 1998.
Lowell enjoyed any time spent with family, hunting, fishing, Nascar and the Indianapolis Colts. He also enjoyed his woodshop where he created and crafted beautiful furniture and many other pieces for not only family, but friends as well. Family and friends will always remember him for his kind, gentle soul. He was a man of faith with a huge heart. A handshake or hug was always in order upon meeting him. He was truly a man created to love and be loved.
Lowell was preceded in death by parents, James O. Beck & Neoma R. Beck, and three brothers, James O. Beck II, Robert Beck & Doyle W. Beck.
He is survived by his wife, Peggy J. Beck (the love of his life for 68 years); his son, Lowell Beck, Jr. (Cinda); his daughter, Teresa Beck; his daughter, Sherry Stokes (Brian); his sister, Dorothy Wagoner (Bill); his three sisters-in-law, Margaret Ann Beck, Nancy Beck, and June Beck; four grandchildren, LouAnn Pier (Brad), Cindy Morris (Brian), Jade Stokes (Mindy), and Stacie Stephen; eight great-grandchildren, Avery Pier, Galadriel Wright, Logan Densmore, Cheyenne Stokes, Halee Stokes, Kalee Dunn, Vincent Stephen, and Emily Stephen; and two great-great-grandsons, Jaxon Gettle and Meiko Hamilton.
He was a member of Medart Assembly of God in Florida where he worked tirelessly to honor God. Lowell was proactive during a missions trip to the Dominican Republic, where he made 50 wooden cars, the only toys those children had to play with. This heartfelt gesture was in addition to all the labor he provided while there. He attended First Church of the Nazarene in Kokomo. He enjoyed reading his Bible daily.
A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, November 8th from 2-5 PM at UAW Local 685, 929 E. Hoffer St in Kokomo. Memorial contributions may be made to: Disabled American Veterans, P.O. Box 14301, Cincinnati, OH 45250-0301 or Operation Homefront, P.O. Box 8209, Topeka, KS 66608-9802.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Neptune Society, where condolences may be shared online at www.neptunesociety.com .