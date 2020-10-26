Lowell E. Beck, Sr., 87, Kokomo, passed away October 17, 2020. Arrangements are pending through the Neptune Society- Indianapolis.
Indoor service will be banned at bars and restaurants in suburban Cook County, beginning at 12:01 a.m. Wednesday.
Below are the arrests for Oct. 23 to 25. All listed are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
INDIANAPOLIS, Oct. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- At a time when college students and campuses struggle to cope with impact from the coronavirus pandemic, a prominent higher education researcher finds fraternity and sorority members benefit from significantly more engagement than non-members, according to the North American Interfraternity Conference. The study also shows greater gains in learning and more satisfaction with their college experiences.
Nebraska's preparation for Wisconsin won't change no matter who the Badgers' quarterback may be, Frost said.
U.S. Department of Energy: Oil and gas production to account for 68 percent of energy consumption over next two decades
(The Center Square) – Over the next two decades, oil and gas production is projected to account for 68 percent of energy consumption in the U.S. and will play a key role in the energy transition to a low carbon future, according to a new report published by the U.S. Department of Energy.
Since last Monday, 120 more Howard County residents have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total to 1,694 residents to have tested positive.
(The Center Square) – Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill picked up another courtroom win when it comes to Indiana election law.
Mizzou's former head coach is the toast of the SEC for his overhaul of a Razorbacks defense that has its bite back
The Badgers will kick off their next home game against Purdue at 2:30 p.m. Nov. 7 at Camp Randall Stadium.
The Big Ten announced Monday morning the Week 3 schedule and the Huskers and Wildcats will kick off at 11 a.m. at Ryan Field in Evanston, Illinois.
A closer look at Pro Football Focus' analysis of the Tigers' victory over the Wildcats.
We're in the thick of it now. Nebraska moves forward quickly after its 52-17 loss Saturday at Ohio State.
The Regents called the special meeting Monday to discuss the Notice of Allegations.