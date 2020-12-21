Louise Mary Aaron-Ticen

It is with great sorrow that the family of Mary Louise Aaron-Ticen announces her passing on December 18, 2020.
Mary was born on May 6, 1929 in Cabell Kentucky to Clarence & Marjorie Duncan.
Mary is survived by daughters; Cathy (Michael) Hetzlein, Cindy Shrader and Debra Launius, grandchildren; Michele Hetzlein, Michael Hetzlein, Rebecca Johnson and Nicole Shrader, great grandchildren; Adam Coram, Kayla Bowers, Cameron Johnson, Blake Salinas, Ethan Salinas and Logan Salinas, great great grandchild; Camyn Johnson.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents, husbands; James Aaron & Dick Ticen, great grandson; Christopher Salinas, sisters; Joyce Long, Betty Rose-Freedman and Wilma Abbott-Estle.
There will be a private family burial at Brookeside Cemetery in Windfall Indiana with a celebration of her life at a later date.
Contribution may be made on Mary’s behalf to the Kokomo Humane Society, 729 E. Hoffer St. Kokomo, IN 46902.
Ellers Mortuary is assisting the family with arrangements.