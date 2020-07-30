Louise (Cornelius) Gaither

Louise Gaither, 81, Kokomo, departed this life at 4:58 am on Thursday July 23, 2020, at St. Vincent Hospital in Kokomo. Born October 7, 1938, in Wyatt, Missouri, Louise was the daughter of Henry and Emma (Samelton) Cornelius, both deceased. Louise was married to Raymond Gaither on August 5, 1968, in Memphis, Tennessee. They were married for 41 years.
Louise retired from Haynes International.
She leaves to cherish her memory two daughters, Charlene Smith, Kokomo and Dian (Frank) Winn, Louisiana; 10 grandchildren, Sonsaray (Clemon) Jackson, Lavonda (Darnell) Hillman, Angela Smith, Cindy Ferguson, Lameka Smith and Savon Smith, all of Kokomo, Laswana Wilson, Amber (Stephen) Clarkson, James Gaither and Frank Winn, all of Bossier City, Louisiana; 4 sisters, Pauline Fletcher, Kokomo, Viola Lyons, Estell Bellamy and Virginia King, all of Milwaukee; 7 brothers, Robert, Esley, Tony, John, Napolian, Michael and Melvin Cornelius; 26 great-grandchildren, 2 great-great grandchildren, and a host of nieces and nephews; special nephew, Robert Small.
Along with her parents, Louise was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond Gaither; special grandson, Clemon Junior Jackson; granddaughter, Kizzie Smith; great-great-granddaughter, JaNyiah Cannon (daughter of Zaybreeon Smith); 6 sisters and 7 brothers.
Funeral services celebrating Louise’s life will be held at 11:00 am Saturday, August 1, 2020, at Fountain of Life Worship Center, 611 E. Jackson Street, Kokomo, with Bishop C.E. Glenn officiating. Burial will follow in Crown Point Cemetery. Friends are invited to visit with the family from 10-11 am Saturday at the church. Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory has been entrusted with arrangements. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.
To send flowers to Louise's family, please visit our floral store.