Lorina Dale Harlow, 67, Greentown, passed away at 9:51 am Tuesday, July 6, 2021 at Community Howard Hospital in Kokomo. She was born February 7, 1954 in Kokomo, the daughter of the late Lewis Dale and Helen Lorine (Gollner) Aeschliman.
Lorina was a 1972 graduate of Haworth High School. She worked many years for Guardian Angel Hospice, and enjoyed camping.
Lorina is survived by her children, Thomas (Alissha) Harlow, Joe Harlow, and Rocky Harlow; grandchildren, Natalie (Drake) Harlow, Thomas Harlow III, Kyler Harlow, and Christopher Long; siblings, Terry (Sandy) Aeschliman, Bill Aeschliman, Bob (Roseann) Aeschliman, Jack Aeschliman, and Beth (Donnie) Roe; and niece, Messina (Shane) McGraw.
In addition to her parents, Lorina was preceded in death by her son, John Harlow, brother, Tom Aeschliman, and sisters-in-law, Cindy and Candy Aeschliman.
A celebration of life will take place at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to Stout & Son Funeral Home. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.stoutandson.com.
