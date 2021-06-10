Lori J. (Downhour) Kranz

Lori J. Kranz, 57, of Kokomo, passed away unexpectedly Monday, June 7, 2021 at Community Howard Hospital Emergency Room. She was born January 28, 1964, in Indianapolis and raised by John and Mary Katherine (Summe) Downhour.
Lori worked as a veterinarian technician for Moss Veterinary Clinic for several years. She had a passion for animals and loved her fur babies Bouncer, Lexi, Monkey and Cheech very much.
She enjoyed watching movies, going to classic car shows, horseback riding, and cooking. She was an excellent cook! In her early years she was very involved with 4H.
Surviving family include her companion of 24 years, Kent Pennington of Kokomo, her daughter, Alisa Kranz, Kokomo and grandson and girlfriend, Damon Klumpp and Kaylee Williams also of Kokomo and Kent’s sons, Brandon and Keith Pennington both of Kokomo. She is also survived by her uncle George and Mary Summe as well as several cousins. She is preceded in death by her parents, one brother and one sister.
Visitation will be held from 4 – 6 p.m. Saturday, June 12th, 2021, at Murray Weaver Funeral Home in Galveston. A memorial service will follow visitation at 6:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to the Kokomo Humane Society, 729 E. Hoffer St. Kokomo, IN. 46902. Please share a memory of Lori here in the condolence section for her family. Murray Weaver Funeral Home in Galveston has been entrusted with arrangements. www.murrayweaverfuneralhome.com
