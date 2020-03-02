Loretta L. (Bowman) Gregg

Loretta L. Gregg, 84, Kokomo, known to friends as “Letty”, passed away at 9:00 p.m. on Thursday, February 27, 2020, just days after her 84th birthday. She was born February 18, 1936, in Akron, Ohio, to Jessie P. and Thelma Audrey (Fruits) Bowman. On September 25, 1960, she married James L. Gregg, in the Lizton Methodist Church, and he preceded her in death on May 4, 2009.
A native of Lizton, Letty graduated from Lizton High School in 1954 and attended Indiana University. In 1958, she graduated with a Bachelors of Science in Medical Librarianship before soon moving to Kokomo, where she remained for the rest of her life.
Letty had a passion for handiwork and crafts. She also loved all animals, great and small, and she often combined her two favorite hobbies to create extraordinary pieces of fiber art. She shared her love of color and design with local stitching, weaving and spinning groups such as the Granny Bees, the Pucky Huddlers and the PinKeepers. She was known for her quick wit, her unique style, and her kind and generous spirit.
Survivors include her two daughters, Susan Wenger and her husband Donald, and Kathleen Gregg and her husband Josef Zimmerman; granddaughter, Kay Wenger; sister, Maribeth Swain; brother, Jay P. Bowman and his wife Pattie Jo; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; cousin, Stephen Shea Waynetown; several dear friends; and her beloved cat, Wally.
A memorial service will be held at Noon on Thursday, March 5, 2020, at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Rd., Kokomo, with Pastor Jason Grant officiating. Private burial will take place in Sunset Memory Garden Cemetery. Friends are invited to visit with the family from 10 a.m. until Noon on Thursday at the funeral home. Contributions may be made in Letty’s memory to the Kokomo Humane Society or Kokomo Urban Outreach. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.
