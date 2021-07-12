Lorene M. Salsbury, 91, of Kokomo, Indiana passed away on July 8, 2021. She was born on June 30, 1930 in Elkins, Arkansas the daughter of Harry and Eva (Moore) Whitehouse. She married Hogan Salsbury who preceded her in death on October 14, 2000.
Lorene retired from General Motors in Kokomo. She enjoyed arts and crafts, traveling and pickin' and grinnin' with her friends.
Surviving relatives include her son, Robert Salsbury; step-grandchildren, Travis Boruff, Heather Moore, Stephen King all of Russiaville.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her daughter-in-law Debra King.
Private services are being arranged by Sunset Memory Garden Funeral Home, Kokomo, IN. www.sunsetmemorygarden.com