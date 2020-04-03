Lorene (Landrum) Connerton

Lorene Connerton, 89, Kokomo, passed away at 7:45 pm Sunday, March 29, 2020 at her home. She was born June 6, 1930, in Louellen, Kentucky, the daughter of the late Joseph & Beatrice Pearl (Russell) Landrum. On June 17, 1961, at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church, she married M. Paul Connerton and he survives.
Lorene was a 1948 graduate of Big Creek High School in Big Creek, West Virginia. Prior to her marriage to Paul, she worked for State Farm Insurance Company. Lorene was a devoted wife and mother. She was a member of St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church where she taught Religious Education. Lorene was an active mom who shared in her children’s activities and was the “World’s Best Mom”.
Along with her husband Paul, Lorene is survived by her children, Michael Paul Connerton, Douglas Mark Connerton, David Scott Connerton, Lori Ann McDaniel, and Lisa Marie Haney; grandchildren, Nathan James McDaniel, Emily Ann McDaniel, Rachel Marie McDaniel, Hannah Elizabeth (Dalton) Stapleton, Lydia Grace Haney, Abigail Faith Haney, Sarah Joy Haney, Jacob Michael Haney, Brandon Scott Connerton, and Lauren Nicole Connerton; and great-grandson, Elijah Charles McDaniel; siblings, Helen Fuller, Shirley Wilson, James Landrum, and Dolly Powell.
Lorene was preceded in death by her parents; siblings, Agnes Laws, Ernest Landrum, and Anna Beavers; and grandson, Ryan Michael Connerton.
Private family services were held at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory. Private entombment was held in Sunset Memory Garden Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Lorene’s memory to St. Joan of Arc Church, 3155 W. 200 S., Kokomo, IN 46902, or the Monastery of the Poor Clares, 1175 N. 300 W., Kokomo, IN 46901. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.
