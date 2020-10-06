Loren Louise (Crume) Gifford

Loren Louise Gifford, 64, Kokomo, passed away at 11:36 am Friday, October 2, 2020, at St. Vincent Hospital in Kokomo. She was born March 28, 1956, in Peru, the daughter of the late Paul M. & Betty (Pugsley) Crume. On February 14, 1979, she married Rick Gifford and he survives.
Loren was a 1974 graduate of Kokomo High School and had attended Indiana University. She worked for Boy Scouts of America for 35 years and part time for B.C.R. Accounting. Loren was a member of Crossroads Community Church. She was an avid gardener and landscaper. Loren loved going to country music concerts, especially Randy Travis. She also loved going on cruises, being a band grandparent and spending time with her grandchildren.
Along with her husband Rick, Loren is also survived by her children, Melissa (Brian) Merchand, Tonya (Darren) Williams and Cathy Fouch; grandchildren, Shantelle Menssen, Joel (Jessica) Fouch, Bryce Fouch, Bailey Williams, Annah (Dylen) McClish, Eirene “Emma” Williams, Rhett Williams, Sarah Bodemuller, Skyler Bodemuller and Kyle Menssen; great-grandchildren, Elijah Menssen, Jailynn Gebhardt and Colton McClish; siblings, David Werner, Lake Alfred, Florida, Mary (Bill) Dungan, Oklahoma, Robin (Carl) Phillips, and Amy Crume, along with much loved nieces, nephews and cousins.
Loren was preceded in death by her parents; siblings, Carol Werner, Paul T. Crume and Dorsey Crume; and son-in-law, Brad Fouch.
Funeral service will be held at 11:00 am Wednesday, October 7, 2020, at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo, with Pastor Jeff Harlow officiating. Burial will follow in Sunset Memory Garden Cemetery. Friends are invited to visit with the family from 4-7 pm Tuesday at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made in Loren’s memory to Crossroads Community Church Youth Ministry. Message of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.
