Lonny L Willis, 74, passed away at his home on April 10, 2021. He was born on September 6, 1946, in Atchison, Kansas, to the late Arcle and Donna (Voorhees) Willis. Lonny graduated from Marquette High School, and joined the U.S. Air Force, attaining the rank of Sergeant, while serving in Vietnam. After returning home, he started working for Delco Electronics, retiring with over 35 years of service.
Lonny loved to fish and hunt. He would fish at his neighbor's pond every chance he had. He was an avid gun, knife, diecast Nascar, and coin collector. He just loved showing off the newest coin he found. Above all else though, he loved spending time with his children and grandchildren.
Lonny is survived by his children, Lance Willis (Lisa) and Laura Donnell (Christopher); six grandchildren, Jessie, Steph, Angel, Ethan, Emily, and Nolan; one great-grandchild, Vivian; a sister, Deb Nissen (Deryl); a brother, Dan Willis (Jeri); and several nieces and nephews.
Services for Lonny will be held at 2pm on Saturday, April 17, at Ellers Mortuary Webster St Chapel. Friends and family may gather for a time of visiting from 11am-2pm, also at the Mortuary.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation.