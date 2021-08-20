Lonnie Robert Christopher Sr., 64, Nebraska, formerly of Kokomo, passed away Tuesday, August 10, 2021, at his home. He was born August 25, 1956, in Kokomo, the son of Robert J. & Willavon (Murchison) Christopher.
Lonnie was a 1974 graduate of Western High School. He graduated from Purdue University School of Pharmacology. In high school, Lonnie was a hard working athlete and excelled in football, basketball, baseball and golf. He was an honor student and member of the National Honor Society and Junior Achievement. He was also an accomplished chess player. In his youth, he thrived in baseball at the Russiaville Little League. Lonnie was a gifted Pharmacist who brought comfort to many people. He followed politics and loved his country. In his senior years, Lonnie’s creative talents blossomed through singing and song writing. He enjoyed playing at small venues. Lonnie was a Christian man who loved Jesus and was always willing to teach Bible lessons to anyone who was interested in learning the word of God. Throughout his life, Lonnie was a son, a brother, a father and grandparent.
Lonnie is survived by his mother, Willavon Christopher; children, Adam Christopher, Andy (Sara) Christopher and Lonnie Jr. (Kolby) Christopher; grandchildren, Viviana, Eleanor and Lonnie Christopher III; siblings, Brian (Rhonda) Christopher, Bradley (Margie) Christopher and Michael (Julie Keb) Christopher, along with numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Lonnie was preceded in death by his father, Robert J. Christopher.
Funeral service will be held at 1:00 pm Monday, August 23, 2021, at In His Image Church, 2940 County Road E. 50 N., Kokomo, with Pastor Brad Swain officiating. Burial will follow in Sunset Memory Garden Cemetery. Friends are invited to visit with the family from 11:00 am until time of service Monday at the church. Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory has been entrusted with arrangements. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.