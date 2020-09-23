Lonnie E. Durbin, 80, of Westfield, formerly of Kokomo, passed away at 8:10 a.m. on Friday, September 18, 2020, at his residence. He was born April 16, 1940 to Clifford and Esther (Barlow) Durbin. He was a graduate of Prairie High School. He married Vivia June Johnson. She preceded him in death on January 25, 2015.
Lonnie worked several jobs over the years including jobs at Chrysler, Delco, car sales at Ford, and insurance sales, and as a Property Manager for Heritage Financial Group before his retirement in 2007. He enjoyed watching the Indiana Pacers and was an avid golfer and fisherman.
Lonnie is survived by his children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, and his siblings, George, Erma and Larry.
Along with his wife, he was preceded in death by his parents and sisters, Lilia and Leona.
Visitation will be held Saturday, September 26, 2020 from 11 a.m. until the time of the service at 1 p.m. at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, Jefferson Street Chapel, 414 W. Jefferson St., Kokomo. Pastor Gregory Fries. Burial will follow at Kokomo Memorial Park. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.
To send flowers to Lonnie's family, please visit our floral store.