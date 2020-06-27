Lona Jean (Conwell) Alexander

Lona Jean Alexander, 80, went to be with her Lord on Thursday, June 25, 2020, at 5:56 p.m. She passed away in her home, surrounded by her husband and four sons.

Jean was born at home in New London, Indiana, on January 16, 1940, to the late Onas W. and Mary K. (Ransopher) Conwell.

On July 13, 1959, she married her best friend, George W. Alexander, Kokomo, who survives. Also surviving are Jean and George’s four sons: Bryan (Tammy) Alexander, Kokomo; Hoyt (Brenda) Alexander, Kokomo; Bart (Susie) Alexander, Branson, Missouri; and Doug (Kim) Alexander, Fishers, Indiana -- thirteen grandchildren: Drew (Stephanie) Alexander, Lindsay (Drew) Ramsey, Mark (Casey) Alexander, Derek (Katelend) Alexander, Kyla (Erick) Miller, Kelsey (Lee) Barker, Laura (Shane) Martin, David Alexander, Amanda (Tory) Johnston, Jordin Alexander, Delaney (Jake) Hobbs, Kirstin Alexander, and Brooklin Alexander -- seventeen great-grandchildren: Aaron, Grayson, Matthew, Brinley, Dillon, Braylon, Lucas, Ella, Alexa, Hailey, Addison, Allison, Holly, Anthony, Kassidy, Carson, and Logan. Jean was excited about another great-granddaughter, Julia, and a great-grandchild yet to be named, both on the way.

Also surviving are one sister, Joan (Phil) Lake; two brothers, Onas (Marie) Conwell and Jim (Donna) Conwell, all of Kokomo; brother-in-law John (Janice) Alexander, sister-in-law Virginia

Bailey, special Aunt Mary Ransopher (107 years young), many nieces and nephews, and good friend Vicki Berry.

Jean was preceded in death by her parents, Onas W. and Mary K. Conwell; her mother-in-law and father-in-law, Florence and Ashford Alexander; a brother, Larry Conwell; brother-in-law Larry Baily; and a nephew, Justin Conwell.

Jean's family was her life. She absolutely adored and loved each and every one of them so much! She and her husband spent as much time as possible with them.

Jean was a gifted artist; she loved painting and photography and sold her work through Kokomo Artworks for about 10 years. Before that, she made and sold many crocheted items such as rag rugs and baskets. She was an avid reader and read hundreds of books in her lifetime. She was in the Tri Kappa Follies for several years and enjoyed it tremendously. All of her grandchildren were involved in music or sports, and Jean enjoyed attending as many of those functions as her health allowed.

Jean graduated from Western High School in 1958. Upon graduation she worked for First National Bank in Kokomo.

She worked at Northwestern Schools for several years as an assistant in the remedial reading center, an assistant to one of the high school counselors, and as an assistant in the high school library while her children were still in school. She worked for Drs. Patrick and Miller in their dental practice in Kokomo, and she worked at the Goldrush Restaurant in Kokomo for several years, where she was one of the restaurant’s first employees. From there, she worked at Strickler Jewelers until ill health forced her to retire.

Jean was always a smiling and happy person who loved life, her family, and God's beautiful world.

She had a very close relationship with God. She was of the Roman Catholic faith and loved her Lord. She has been a parishioner at St. Patrick’s Church in Kokomo since 1959.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at St. Patrick's Catholic Church 1229 N. Washington St., with the Rev. Fr. Derek Aaron the celebrant. The Rosary will be offered at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday at the church. Burial will follow at the Sunset Memorial Garden's Cemetery in Alto.

Friends are invited to visit with the family from 4-7 p.m. Tuesday, June 30 at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home,1315 West Lincoln Road, Kokomo.

Memorial contributions may be made to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, the American Cancer Society, or the National Kidney Foundation.

You may leave online condolences at www.shirleyandstout.com as comfort to the family.