Lola Mae Brown, 84, Kokomo, passed away Saturday, June 26, 2021, at her home with family near. She was born January 25, 1937, in Kokomo, the daughter of Paul B. and Jane E. “Betty” Durham. On March 4, 1960, she married Glenn D. Brown who preceded her in death on February 7, 2014.
Lola grew up in Kokomo and made many lifelong friends in Gateway Gardens as a child. She graduated from Kokomo High School in 1954 where she was active in Honor Society. She worked at PPG prior to working at Delco/GM where she enjoyed training others in Mexico, Milwaukee, and Grand Rapids before her retirement. She remained active in retirement by working part-time at Haynes and volunteering at Howard Community Hospital and The Kokomo Rescue Mission. She was a faithful member of Chapel Hill Christian Church. She loved and supported her children and grandchildren. Whether it was 4-H, (little league, Babe Ruth, Legion, and high school) baseball, or Kokomo/Western football, they knew they had their biggest fan in the stands. She and Glenn enjoyed their yearly fishing trip to Minnesota where she was fascinated by the sound of loons calling across the lake.
She leaves behind many good friends including her card club (Georgia, Patti, Carolyn, Marilyn, Sharon, Mary, Alice, and Carol) and out of state friends (Cecelia, Linda, Marybeth, and Jacque). She also leaves behind many good memories in all of us of her generosity, humor, feistiness, and loving spirit.
Lola is survived by daughter Kim (Joe) Kucholick, son Terry (Anna)Brown, grandsons Jordan and Kolton Kucholick, great-granddaughter Kya Kucholick, brothers Larry (Helen)Durham and Jerry (Carolyn)Durham, sister Mary Ellen (companion Tom Browning) Lee.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Glenn, brother Mark Durham, and grandson Jansen Kucholick.
Friends are invited to visit with the family from 11 am to 1 pm Friday July 2, 2021, at Chapel Hill Christian Church, 2600 W. Alto Rd., Kokomo, IN 46902. Funeral service will begin at 1 pm on Friday at the church, with Pastor Steve Allen officiating. Burial will follow in Sunset Memory Garden. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Lola’s memory to Chapel Hill Christian Church, The Kokomo Rescue Mission, or the Community Howard Regional Health Foundation. Stout & Son Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.stoutandson.com.
